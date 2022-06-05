Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in York County

Updated 5:47PM
Mya Campbell, 2

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 2-year-old girl they say was reportedly abducted in York County.

Mya Campbell, 2, was last seen Sunday around 3:32 p.m. on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

She is 2 feet 4 inches tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress. 

The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert.

Police say she was reportedly abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, who is said to be driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with Pennsylvania registration LXG5500.