Ambulance flipped onto its side after being struck by car that ran red light: police

Three medics were hurt when police say the ambulance they were riding in was struck by a speeding car that ran a red light early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Adams and Whitaker avenues.

It's believed that the driver of a speeding sedan ran through a red light and struck the ambulance, flipping it onto its side.

Three medics were taken to Albert Einstein Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, who police say was the only one in the vehicle, refused medical treatment.

No charges were reported immediately following the crash.