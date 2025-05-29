Armed bank robber on bike wanted by FBI in South Jersey
BRIDGETON, N.J. - State and federal law enforcement are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspected bank robber in South Jersey.
What we know:
Newfield National Bank on Shiloh Pike in Bridgeton was robbed just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect is a man armed with a gun, riding a blue bicycle, according to the FBI Newark.
Photos show the fully masked suspect inside the bank displaying a gun, then riding off on his bike.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is being asked to contact FBI Newark or New Jersey State Police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FBI Newark and New Jersey State Police.