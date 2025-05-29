Armed bank robber on bike wanted by FBI in South Jersey

article

The Brief A suspect is wanted by the FBI for a bank robbery in South Jersey this week. Authorities say the man was armed. Photos show him riding a blue bicycle.



State and federal law enforcement are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspected bank robber in South Jersey.

What we know:

Newfield National Bank on Shiloh Pike in Bridgeton was robbed just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is a man armed with a gun, riding a blue bicycle, according to the FBI Newark.

Photos show the fully masked suspect inside the bank displaying a gun, then riding off on his bike.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is being asked to contact FBI Newark or New Jersey State Police.