American Airlines offering nonstop PHL flight for Eagles game in Brazil

The Birds are flying south to make history this upcoming season, and you can meet them there!

American Airlines has announced nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Sao Paul, Brazil, to see the Eagles take on the Packers on September 6.

The first flight will take off on September 5, then a second will bring fans home on September 7.

"This special flight marks the first time American offers service to South America nonstop from PHL."

The season-opener will be the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Brazil, and first Friday night game of opening weekend in more than 50 years.

To celebrate the special game, American designated flight numbers AA215 and AA62 for the trip!