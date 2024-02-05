Philadelphia Eagles to open 2024 season in Brazil

article

The Birds are headed to Brazil!

The Philadelphia Eagles were chosen to play in the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil during Week 1 on Friday, September 6 as they kick off their 2024 regular season, the team announced Monday.

The game to be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, is all a part of the NFL International Series and will be the first Friday night game on opening weekend in more than 50 years.

The kickoff time and the opponents selected to face the team in green have yet to be announced.

More information about the game will be revealed closer to when the 2024 NFL schedule will be announced.