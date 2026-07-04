America’s Time Capsule: 56 states and territories contribute artifacts for 250th anniversary

The Brief America’s Time Capsule includes artifacts and records from all 50 states, Washington, DC, and five U.S. territories. Highlights include a DNA storage device from the Library of Congress, a commemorative flag, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The capsule marks the nation’s 250th anniversary with contributions reflecting American life, innovation, and culture.



America250 has unveiled the contents of America’s Time Capsule, which features letters, artifacts, and objects from across the country to help tell the story of the United States at its 250th anniversary.

What we know:

The majority of items come from all 50 states, Washington, DC, and five U.S. territories, each offering a unique record of local history, culture, and innovation in 2026.

America250 worked closely with each state and territory to establish commissions and gather items that represent their communities. Most contributions are preserved in archival boxes, with paper documents stored in a separate compartment inside the capsule.

What's inside:

The capsule includes a molecular data storage device from the Library of Congress, a handheld commemorative American flag from the 2026 Rose Parade, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max representing technological innovation.

Among the standout items is a tiny metal vial containing synthetic DNA encoded with digital copies of historic Library of Congress collection items. These include Thomas Jefferson’s rough draft of the Declaration of Independence, Francis Scott Key’s handwritten lyrics for "The Star-Spangled Banner," an 1898 audio recording of the anthem by John Philip Sousa’s band, a 3D rendering of President Abraham Lincoln’s hand, and other rare materials.

Find out what your state or territory contributed to America's Time Capsule here.

A snapshot of American life in 2026

Local perspective:

The capsule preserves student artwork and essays, sports memorabilia, and a Coca-Cola glass bottle with commemorative artifacts, reflecting everyday life and shared moments in America.

Student submissions from the America’s Field Trip contest, a coin from the 2026 NFL playoffs, and a photo of the 2026 PGA champion are among the memorabilia included. The capsule also features a preserved copy of the sheet music for "I’d Like to Buy America a Coke," highlighting the role of music and brands in American culture.