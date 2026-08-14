East Side wins 3-1, sends Philly-area team to Little League World Series

The Brief East Side Little League from West Chester won the Mid-Atlantic Regional game against Naamans of Wilmington in Connecticut on Friday, August 14. East Side advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport for their first appearance in more than 70 years, after a 3-1 victory. Naamans came up short in their bid to be the third Delaware team since 2013 to reach the World Series.



East Side Little League from West Chester earned a spot in the Little League World Series after beating Naamans Little League of Wilmington in the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament on Friday, August 14, in Connecticut. East Side won the tight contest 3-1 behind pitcher Cole Warner’s eight strikeouts and a strong run, sending the team to Williamsport for their first time in over 70 years, according to live coverage from Dylan Scott in West Chester.

What we know:

At Saloon 151 in West Chester, fans packed the house cheering for East Side’s first World Series appearance in decades.

This marked the fourth straight year a team from the Philadelphia area is heading to Williamsport. About 35 minutes south, at Kid Shellens Charcoal House and Saloon in Wilmington, supporters celebrated Naamans’ strong season as they hoped to become only the third Delaware team since 2013 to reach the World Series.

Fans and families gathered on both sides to watch a high-stakes matchup between East Side and Naamans. East Side’s pitcher Cole Warner struck out eight in the close game, helping lead the team to a 3-1 victory.

"We didn’t want to count our chickens the last few weeks like what are we going to do because there’s something happen," said Adam Gregory, an East Side Baseball program parent.

"Awesome east side is going all the way, we’re winning Williamsport," another fan said.

The other side:

Naamans fans showed support and pride for their team’s achievements this season. "It’s unbelievable, So proud of him, he’s worked so hard and the team has been doing so well, so nothing but pride," said Barbara Wilson, whose grandson is a catcher on the Naamans team. Jennifer Wilson, director of admin at Naamans, added, "For the younger players to see the older players setting such a great example in the community, watching their sportsmanship, their athleticism, their grit, to see your buddies on tv, is so awesome for these kids."

Big picture view:

The Little League World Series is just three hours away for East Side, and members of the community recognize the unique opportunity it brings.

"To say you were there I think it’s cool and being so close to Williamsport, it’s close to us. We take for granted that it’s right there. People come from across the world to play in it. And it’s in our backyard," a fan said. East Side’s win will be remembered in the community, especially for the younger players inspired by older teammates.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear when East Side will play their opening game in Williamsport or who their first opponent will be at the Little League World Series. No details have been shared yet about celebrations or send-offs planned for the team.