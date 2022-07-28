'Angel walking amongst us': Family grieving loss of man killed in Pa. hit-and-run makes emotional plea

article

The family of a 44-year-old man killed in a hit and run in Pennsylvania is making an emotional plea for people to come forward with information.

Police say troopers responded to mile marker 2.4 on I-95 north in Upper Chichester Township on Saturday around 9:12 p.m.

According to authorities, troopers found Maurice Pinkard, a motorcycle and a pick-up truck after they were all struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say it was determined that a blue Ford F-150 traveling in the right lane on I-95 swerved onto the shoulder, striking Pinkard, who was filling his wife's car with gas after she ran out, and two other vehicles.

Maurice's wife Caprice, four of their six children and one of their grandchildren joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the tragedy and their search for justice.

"The first thing that comes to my mind when people ask about him is just honorable. All the way around," Caprice said. "An honorable father, grandfather and son. He was the type that would do anything for anybody."

Maurice was a master carpenter and one of his sons described him as "everything a father should be."

"When you think about what an ideal father is, what an ideal man is, it's just him," he said. "He worked hard. He was here for his family every night. He made sure that he [went] without, so we never did. He spoiled his wife. He loved his family until his very last breath, man. I know he's still with us. I know he's still watching us. He was just an awesome man. He was an angel walking amongst us."

Caprice says Maurice had just come home from a long motorcycle ride. After dinner, the two and their daughter went to park his bike at a garage when she ran out of gas on the highway.

According to the Pinkard family, they were wearing reflector vests, cones were up and the hazard lights on their vehicle were on during the time of the crash.

Caprice, who witnessed her husband's death, was emotional recounting the moments the truck came by and hit Maurice.

Her husband's death hit her extra hard as it comes a few months after the passing of her father and brother.

Her son says finding the person responsible is the top priority and that no one deserves to die that way.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised more than $7,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Trooper Walter at 484-840-1000.