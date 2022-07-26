Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania State Police: Man, 44, fatally struck in Upper Chichester Township hit-and-run

By
Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say they are searching for the car shown in this image. The driver of the vehicle is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on I-95.  (Pennsylvania State Pol)

UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Upper Chichester Township are investigating a fatal hit-and-run, authorities say. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 2.4 on I-95 Northbound in Upper Chichester Township on Saturday around 9:12 p.m. 

Authorities say troopers arrived on scene and found a motorcycle, pick-up truck and a 44-year-old man struck by another vehicle. 

The man was pronounced dead on scene, officials say. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators say it was determined that a blue Ford F-150 traveling in the right lane of I-95 north swerved onto the shoulder, striking two vehicles and the 44-year-old man. 

According to police, the blue F-150 also failed to stop and it fled onto Exit 3. 

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Trooper Walter at 484-840-1000.  

This fatal crash came two days after another deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia, where a driver in a heavy-duty pick-up truck fatally hit a cyclist. 