Pennsylvania State Police: Man, 44, fatally struck in Upper Chichester Township hit-and-run

article

Police in Upper Chichester Township are investigating a fatal hit-and-run, authorities say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 2.4 on I-95 Northbound in Upper Chichester Township on Saturday around 9:12 p.m.

Authorities say troopers arrived on scene and found a motorcycle, pick-up truck and a 44-year-old man struck by another vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators say it was determined that a blue Ford F-150 traveling in the right lane of I-95 north swerved onto the shoulder, striking two vehicles and the 44-year-old man.

According to police, the blue F-150 also failed to stop and it fled onto Exit 3.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Trooper Walter at 484-840-1000.

This fatal crash came two days after another deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia, where a driver in a heavy-duty pick-up truck fatally hit a cyclist.