Animals 'used for beastiality' among dozens rescued from dilapidated school bus in Pennsylvania: SPCA

Animal welfare workers in Pennsylvania say at least two animals "used for bestiality purposes" were among over two dozen rescued from a ramshackle school bus.

Police in Adams County contacted SPCA officials on Saturday after they found the disabled school bus pulling a makeshift trailer filled with farm animals.

Sean Hershbein was taken into custody for outstanding warrants in another state, according to authorities, and an unnamed female was left with the vehicle.

SPCA workers say they removed 30 birds – including chickens, roosters, ducks and turkeys – from the rundown bus. Three German Shepards and an Australian Shepard were also saved from the deplorable conditions.

It's believed that a bull and a pony that were being hauled in the trailer were "being used for bestiality purposes," the Adams County SPCA said in a Facebook post.

"It's been a really hard day," Adams County SPCA wrote. "This is not something we see everyday, and it's not something we ever want to see again."

Due to Hershbein's past crimes, they say all of the animals will be tested to check for human DNA which will cost the rescue about $10k. The Adams County SPCA branch said all the animals are in "good condition" but they will close the rescue until further notice as they continue to care for the animals.

Donations can be made at their website.