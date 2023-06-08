'Anti-drifting' bill introduced days after illegal car meet-ups turned deadly

Philadelphia City Council is now taking up the issue of illegal street racing days after illegal car meet-ups across the city culminated in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

6th District Councilmember Mike Driscoll introduced an "anti-drifting" bill on Thursday that would define "drifting," as well as "doughnuts" and "spin-outs," in the city’s reckless driving code.

The bill would allow penalties of $2,000 for participants, and the ability for police to seize any vehicle that is being used to "drift" on city property.

Driscoll says the bill was in the works, but after seeing videos and aftermath of the illegal meet-up at Cottman and Torresdale Avenue in his district last weekend, he wanted to get it out this week.

It was co-signed by Councilmember Mark Squilla and Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, and will now head to committee.

"We have to send a strong message that we’re not going to tolerate this, and I tell you what, once we start seizing this vehicles, I think we’re going to get their attention," Driscoll said.

The introduction of the bill comes on the same day 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. was laid to rest. Investigators say Allegrini was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Troopers during a chaotic car meet-up on I-95 early Sunday morning.

It's alleged that Allegrini was behind the wheel on an Audi S4 that was parked in the shoulder of the highway around 3 a.m. When state police approached the vehicle, investigators say Allegrini ran into two troopers, causing one to fire a fatal shot through the vehicle's windshield.

The Allegrini family has since questioned investigator's story partly due to a video that circulated on social media purporting to show Allegrini alive on the ground next to a state police SUV after the shooting, not inside or near his own vehicle.

"There needs to be a full investigation, and it needs to be made clear that this law firm and family will not rest until that’s done," Attorney Enrique Latoison said. "The DA has said they’re looking for the truth, you gotta believe this family will be looking for the truth."

Residents agree that Philadelphia leaders need to address put their foot down on car meet-ups and the chaos they often foment.

"It’s reckless, it’s ridiculous," Kenneth Rodriguez said. "They’re putting themselves and other people in danger, they don’t deserve to have those types of vehicles at all."