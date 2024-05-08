Delco woman loses wedding band at Phillies game and asks for help finding it

article

It’s been a rough couple of days for a Phillies fan from Delaware County, after she lost something precious in the stands.

It happened while she was cheering for Bryce Harper. She says her wedding band just flew off and she says the ring is priceless to her.

Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park was special as the Phillies helped fans salute their moms a week ahead of Mother’s Day and gifted them pink hats as they entered the ballpark.

Mary Rossano’s daughter Samantha treated her to the game and that wasn’t the only special thing that happened.

"Bryce Harper hit the three-run homerun. I went to cheer and put my hands up," said Mary. But in that moment of excitement and at the crack of the bat, Mary says things went downhill right away.

"As soon as I cheered for Bryce Harper, my favorite, I just sat back down. We had food in front of us and looked down and I said, ‘Oh my God, Mom!’ and we just started looking everywhere," Mary recalled. She says her ring had slipped off. They were seated in section 139.

"I’m so depressed over it because I just want my ring," she said. Her husband has a matching band symbolizing their union of 27-years. It can be seen in a social media post asking for help getting it back. Mary says it’s gold with diamond cuts.

"We looked all over the place and couldn’t find it nowhere. Everybody helped. They were so helpful. We stayed till after the game and I mean nothing. Found nothing," she said.

Her husband has been trying to comfort her.

"He was upset. I was crying on the phone, so he was a little bit upset. He’s easy going so he was kind of like, ‘It’s ok don’t worry about it, we’ll buy you another one.’ But it’s not the same," said Mary.

"I just hope that whoever finds it, please return my ring. That’s all," she said.

Mary says she called Guest Services, lost and found and filled out reports but nothing has been turned in to the Phillies. Contact Citizens Bank Park if you have it and can return it. You can reach guest services at 215-218-5440.