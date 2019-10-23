Anti-Semitic graffiti found at high school in Voorhees Township

Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered in the bathroom of a high school in Voorhees Township.

A swastika was found etched in a bathroom at Eastern Regional High School. The reaction around town was shared shock, disgust and sadness.

"I was semi speechless. My jaw dropped, my stomach dropped. I couldn’t believe that this could happen so close to home," Jason Ravitz told FOX 29.

Ravitz, a Voorhees parent and deputy mayor of the township, says someone texted him an image of the swastika and he immediately reported it to police. This hits him hard as a member of the Jewish community in South Jersey. He thinks there should be a greater focus on educating students about the Holocaust.

The Voorhees Township Police Department confirms it’s investigating this as a “bias incident."

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reached out to the superintendent of schools on Wednesday afternoon. We are waiting for his response

If you have any information, please contact the Voorhees Township Police Department at 856-983-1116.