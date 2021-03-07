Apartment fire in Claymont displaces 40, causes $1 million damage

More than 40 people have lost their homes after a fire destroyed a Delaware apartment complex.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office says the fire occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Valley Run Apartments in Claymont near the Pennsylvania state line.

No injuries were reported, but all 12 units in the complex were badly damaged and are uninhabitable.

More than 40 residents have been displaced. The American Red Cross was providing assistance at the scene.

Overall damage could exceed $1 million.

The fire marshal reports that flames were shooting from the building when Claymont Fire Company trucks arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

