Appeals court OKs Newark's vaccine mandate for city workers

A New Jersey appeals court has upheld Newark's vaccine mandate for city employees.

Mayor Ras Baraka issued the executive order last month requiring that employees show proof of vaccination within 30 days or face discipline up to termination.

Public worker unions then filed a complaint alleging unfair labor practices.

In Monday's ruling, the appeals court ruled the city has the authority to impose the vaccine mandate and is not required to engage in negotiations with the unions over the policy.

Last month, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all state employees, teachers and school staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or get tested weekly.

