Apple iOS 16 is out: Here's everything you need to know

Apple officially launched iOS 16 on Monday, offering a flurry of new features to most iPhones.

The new updates come days after Apple announced a fleet of new phones coming this fall. And if you're not willing to shell out the big bucks for a flashy new device, this latest update should at least make you feel like you have a newish phone.

Here are all the major updates you should know about.

Battery percentage

Apple's battery percentage has finally returned to the iPhone's status bar.

The percentage, which was moved to the iPhone's Control Center in 2017 following the release of the iPhone X's notched display, is now written within the battery logo.

Text messages

The new update allows users to edit and unsend text messages.

Users will also be able to mark already seen conversations as unread and view shared content in message threads.

"Users can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later," the company said in a press release from earlier this year. "In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages."

Personalized lock screen

iPhone Users can now customize their lock screens with fonts and colors along with additional information and mini-widgets with a host of different features.

How to download the new update

Go to your phone's Software Update section in Settings. Once there, you should be given a prompt allowing you to download the new OS.