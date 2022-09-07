Apple showcases iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods at 'Far Out' product event

Apple unveiled the latest iterations of its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods during the tech giant's "Far Out" event on Wednesday.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Pre-orders begin Friday with availability for the iPhone 14 beginning Sept. 16 and iPhone 14 Plus beginning Oct. 7. (Apple)

The iPhone 14 will have a 6.1 inch display while the iPhone 14 Plus will be 6.7 inches. The phones will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip and a 5-core GPU.

New features include a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, a 12 megapixel main camera; a front TrueDepth camera and an UltraWide camera; crash detection; and emergency SOS via satellite.

All U.S. iPhone 14 models will utilize a digital eSIM that supports multiple phone numbers and offers improved security.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come in Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple and Product Red with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max represent the biggest leap ever for iPhone, featuring the Dynamic Island, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, the Always-On display, and groundbreaking safety capabilities. (Apple)

In addition to the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, Apple is upgrading its "Pro" lineup. The most noticeable change to the new phones will be the new notch which Apple is calling the "Dynamic Island." The new design which sits at the top of the screen comes in a new pill-shaped cutout and expands depending on how you use the phone.

The Pro models will also feature a new deep purple color and a huge camera system upgrade. The new iPhone 14 Pro will have a larger sensor compared to its predecessor boasting a 48 megapixel camera with a quad-pixel sensor. It is a 65% larger sensor compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. It also features a new 24 millimeter focal length.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be more durable than previous models and will feature crash detection and a new temperature sensor that can be used to help track women's health, including ovulation.

A new low power mode extends battery life to 36 hours from 18 hours by temporarily disabling its always-on display and workout notifications.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will come in four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Product Red, and three stainless steel finishes: Silver, Gold and Graphite.

Pricing starts at $399 for GPS models and $499 for cellular models. Preorders begin Wednesday and will be available on Sept. 16.

Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra

The second generation Apple Watch SE will be waterproof, have a 30% bigger display than the Apple Watch Series 3, and offer high and low heart rate notifications, emergency SOS, fall detection and faster crash detection.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra is twice as bright as current Apple Watch displays and features three built-in microphones to significantly improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions. It also delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing.

Apple Watch SE will cost $249 for GPS models and $299 for cellular models, while the Apple Watch Ultra will cost $799. The Apple Watch SE will be available on Sept. 16 and the Apple Watch Ultra will be available on Sept. 23.

AirPods Pro

The new AirPods Pro bring major upgrades to Transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and customer-loved convenience features, while cancelling up to twice as much noise over their predecessor.

A new AirPods Pro will have a slew of new features, including personalized spatial audio, a new touch control to adjust volume, longer battery life with up to six hours of listening time and compatibility with MagSafe chargers.

The device will cost $249 and go on sale on Sept. 23.

FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.