Archbishop Nelson says church will stream services for Good Friday, Holy Saturday

Millions of americans are preparing to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, which will change the way they observe services and traditions this year.

Philadelphia's Archbishop Nelson Perez spoke with FOX 29's Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley about the upcoming changes to the Easter celebrations on Good Day Philadelphia.

"We will be doing everything from the Cathedral virtually so people can tune in," Archbishop Nelson explained. "It's a joy for me to be able to reach people this way. It's a blessing actually in this moment."

The Archbishop is reminding the faithful during the COVID-19 pandemic that "God is always in our midst" and shared messages of hope in spite of the current challenges globally.

Holy Thursday's Mass of the Lord's Supper will be celebrated virtually at 7:30 p.m. and the Archbishop is extending an invitation for the faithful to join the streamed services.

The full online streaming schedule for holy celebrations and services is as follows:

Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9

Celebration of the Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. on Good Friday, April 10

Easter Vigil in the Holy Night: 8 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 11

Easter Solemn Mass: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12

Sunday masses are streamed each week at 11 a.m.

In early April, Archbishop Nelson recognized that the COVID-19 outbreak has presented new challenges for the faithful and church communities.

“Christians the world over are preparing to enter the holiest week of the year,” said Most Rev. Nelson J. Perez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “This year, Holy Week comes at a time when the coronavirus has abruptly altered our lives. For the common good, and for the preservation of each other’s health, it is essential for all Pennsylvanians to heed the governor’s call not to gather in large groups."

“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Gov. Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person.

To find out more information regarding the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's plans for services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit their website here.

To watch different services held by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, you can check out the stream here.

