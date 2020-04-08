ACME mandates social distancing measures, limits in-store costumers due to COVID-19

ACME Markets will be adding new social distancing protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect their customers and employees aross all of its stores beginning Wednesday.

One of ACME's newest strategies will include limiting the number of customers who can be inside a store at one time. Only about 20 percent of the store's overall capacity will be allowed into the market during store hours.

Officials say, ACME expects to have this protocol fully implemented in all of its 164 stores by Thursday, April 9.

“The health and safety of our customers, associates and their families is our top priority,” said Jim Perkins, President of ACME. “We believe this is an important step to help reinforce proper social distancing.”

Another health and safety measure ACME will carry out applies to sourcing masks for all store and distribution center associates. The company expects masks to be available in all stores by the end of the week.

These new measures will join other efforts by the grocery chain such as the use of plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes, desiginated lines and one-way movement paths, practicing CDC cleanliness guidelines, adjusting store hours, creating dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable populations, and temporarily refusing product returns.

ACME operates 164 stores, including 102 Sav-On Pharmacies at select locations, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland, employing over 17,000 associates.

