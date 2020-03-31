Resources to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic
PHILADELPHIA - As cases of the novel coronavirus rise across the Delaware Valley, community resources — from coronavirus helplines to meal pickup sites — are more important than ever
Here's a breakdown of community resources available across our region to help you navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)
Pennsylvania
– Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania
TESTING
– How to get tested for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania
GENERAL RESOURCES
– Pennsylvania's COVID-19 homepage
– Questions? Call 1-877-PA-HEALTH
FOOD ASSISTANCE
– Find a food pantry near you, then give them a call to make arrangements.
– Find out how to get emergency food assistance.
– See a county map of schools and districts distributing free meals to students and children under age 18.
– Meals for older adults: Call your local Area Agency on Aging and request that you be connected with meals.
HOUSING
JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES
– File for unemployment benefits
MEDICAL SUPPLIES
– Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Portal
– Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal
MENTAL HEALTH + CRISIS SERVICES
– Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention
– Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741
– Substance use disorder resources: Call the get help now hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.
Philadelphia
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS
– Coronavirus cases in Philadelphia
– Track coronavirus cases in Philadelphia by zip code
TESTING
– Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area
GENERAL RESOURCES
– Philadelphia's COVID-19 homepage
– Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline: 1-800-722-7112
– COVID-19 resources translated in multiple languages
– Residents can text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to get updates sent to their phones.
– The city is extending filing and payment dates for real estate and some business taxes.
FOOD ASSISTANCE
– The city is providing free food for anyone facing challenges caused by COVID-19. Residents can pick up one box per household at a designated food site; supplies in the box last up to five days. No ID or proof of income required.
– Schools are also providing free meals for students in safe spaces throughout the city.
– View the map to find the youth meal sites and the general public meal sites.
HOUSING
– Resources for Philadelphia renters and homeowners
JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES
– Updates and guidance for Philadelphia employees and employers
– Information and resources for workers
– L&I guidance on construction work following City Business Activity and Stay at Home Order.
– Business owners or managers who have questions about the restrictions in the City’s latest Business Activity and Stay at Home Order can email vbeoc@phila.gov.
– Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers help for Latino businesses affected by COVID-19
MEDICAL SUPPLIES
– Donate personal protective equipment (PPE)
HOW TO HELP
– The PHL COVID-19 Fund continues to solicit donations to aid nonprofits that are on the frontline of the pandemic.
– Join the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who serve during public health emergencies. Clinical and non-clinical volunteers are needed. You must be at least 18 years old to join. Apply to join the MRC.
– Donate food to help feed hungry Philadelphians by scheduling a pickup through you the Food Connect website.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor's Office)
New Jersey
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS
– Coronavirus cases in New Jersey
GENERAL RESOURCES
– New Jersey's COVID-19 homepage
– For general questions about COVID-19, residents can call 211 from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. daily.
– For medical questions related to COVID-19, residents can call the state's 24/7 helpline at 1-800-962-1253.
– Residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to get updates sent to their phones.
– Information for healthcare professionals
TESTING
– How to get tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey
FOOD ASSISTANCE
– NJHelps: Check to see if you are eligible for food assistance (SNAP), apply for SNAP or learn about additional resources.
HOUSING
– Information on mortgage relief
– Additional housing assistance
JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES
– File for unemployment benefits
MEDICAL SUPPLIES
– Personal protective equipment donations
MENTAL HEALTH
– NJ Hopeline: Call 24/7 peer support and suicide prevention hotline at 1-855-654-6735.
– Crisis Text Line: Connect 24/7 with a crisis counselor, trained in active listening and collaborative problem solving, helping to defuse a “hot” moment or a crisis. Text "NJ" to 741741.
Delaware Gov. John Carney (Office of Gov. John Carney)
Delaware
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS
– Coronavirus cases in Delaware
GENERAL RESOURCES
– Delaware's COVID-19 homepage
– Residents can text “add” to 302-460-2501 to get important state updates sent to their phones.
– Stay-at-home resources for kids and families
– Resources for vulnerable populations
– Resources for schools and universities
– Resources for the elderly and folks with disabilities
TESTING
– How to get tested for COVID-19 in Delaware
FOOD ASSISTANCE
– Meals on Wheels: Continues to serve hot, nutritious meals to vulnerable Delawareans.
– Delaware 2-1-1: United Way’s Delaware 211 hotline and website provides links to critical services, including food needs; Dial 211 or 1-800-560-3372; text your zip code to 898-211.
– Division of Social Services: Apply online for Delaware’s Food Supplement Program using the DHSS Assist website.
HOUSING
– The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DE HAP) provides emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
– Households are eligible for up to $1,500 in assistance, with payments made directly to the property owner or utility company.
– Click here for a DE HAP application. Applications must be submitted via email to dehap@destatehousing.com.
JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES
– File for unemployment benefits
MENTAL HEALTH + CRISIS SERVICES
– Adult Protective Services: 1-800-223-9074
– Addiction and Mental Health Mobile Crisis Hotline: 1-800-652-2929 for Northern Delaware, 1-800-345-6785 for Southern Delaware
– Report Child Abuse and Neglect: Call 1-800-292-9582 or report online.
– Child Priority Response Hotline (mental health or substance abuse): 1-800-969-4357
HOW TO HELP
– United Way of Delaware: United Way has launched a host of initiatives to help those in need.
– United Way Volunteer Portal: Helps coordinate outreach and resources to those in need. Also find volunteer opportunities such as food distribution.
– Delaware Does More: COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund: Raising funds to address immediate needs
– Blood donations: Whole blood, plasma and double red cell donations are critical right now. To help, see Blood Bank of Delaware.
– American Red Cross of Delmarva: Daily blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at Brandywine Town Center Community Building. If you are healthy and able to donate, make an appointment online (use sponsor code “Brandywine”).
MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS
– Delaware Medical Reserve Corps: All medical personnel — including out-of-state, retired, or inactive — who wish to volunteer to aid Delaware’s response to COVID-19 should sign up here.
All
FOX 29 COVERAGE
– Full coronavirus coverage from FOX 29
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS
– Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally
GENERAL RESOURCES
– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
– World Health Organization (WHO)
MENTAL HEALTH
– Suicide risk factors and warning signs
– How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety
– National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
– Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454
– Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
HEALTHCARE WORKERS
– Starbucks offers free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders during coronavirus pandemic
– ‘Thank you for being on the front lines’: BP offering discounted gas to health care workers
– Philadelphia hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses at HUP, CHOP and UPenn police
– Delta Air Lines offering free flights to medical volunteers heading to COVID-19 hot spots
– Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts on Mondays to healthcare workers
FAMILY + ENTERTAINMENT
– Netflix Party offers movie and TV fans way to stay social online amid coronavirus pandemic COVID-19
– Broadway musical classics available to watch for free on YouTube
– HBO offering 500 hours of streaming content available for free to non-subscribers
– Disney, Kennedy Space Center offering free online activities for kids during school closures
– Scholastic offering free educational online activities for children to keep learning
– Go on a home safari: Zoos, aquariums offer live streams of animals online
