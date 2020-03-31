Resources to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

As cases of the novel coronavirus rise across the Delaware Valley, community resources — from coronavirus helplines to meal pickup sites — are more important than ever

As cases of the novel coronavirus rise across the Delaware Valley, community resources — from coronavirus helplines to meal pickup sites — are more important than ever.

Here's a breakdown of community resources available across our region to help you navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania

– Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

TESTING

– How to get tested for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

GENERAL RESOURCES

– Pennsylvania's COVID-19 homepage

– Questions? Call 1-877-PA-HEALTH

– Translated materials

– Frequently asked questions

– Tax questions

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– Find a food pantry near you, then give them a call to make arrangements.

– Find out how to get emergency food assistance.

– See a county map of schools and districts distributing free meals to students and children under age 18.

– Meals for older adults: Call your local Area Agency on Aging and request that you be connected with meals.

HOUSING

– Mortgage and rental help

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– File for unemployment benefits

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

– Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Portal

– Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal

MENTAL HEALTH + CRISIS SERVICES

– Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

– Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741

– Substance use disorder resources: Call the get help now hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Philadelphia

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in Philadelphia

– Track coronavirus cases in Philadelphia by zip code

TESTING

– Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area

GENERAL RESOURCES

– Philadelphia's COVID-19 homepage

– Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline: 1-800-722-7112

– COVID-19 resources translated in multiple languages

– Residents can text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to get updates sent to their phones.

– The city is extending filing and payment dates for real estate and some business taxes.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– The city is providing free food for anyone facing challenges caused by COVID-19. Residents can pick up one box per household at a designated food site; supplies in the box last up to five days. No ID or proof of income required.

– Schools are also providing free meals for students in safe spaces throughout the city.

– View the map to find the youth meal sites and the general public meal sites.

HOUSING

– Resources for Philadelphia renters and homeowners

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– Updates and guidance for Philadelphia employees and employers

– Information and resources for workers

– L&I guidance on construction work following City Business Activity and Stay at Home Order.

– Business owners or managers who have questions about the restrictions in the City’s latest Business Activity and Stay at Home Order can email vbeoc@phila.gov.

– Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers help for Latino businesses affected by COVID-19

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

– Donate personal protective equipment (PPE)

HOW TO HELP

– The PHL COVID-19 Fund continues to solicit donations to aid nonprofits that are on the frontline of the pandemic.

– Join the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who serve during public health emergencies. Clinical and non-clinical volunteers are needed. You must be at least 18 years old to join. Apply to join the MRC.

– Donate food to help feed hungry Philadelphians by scheduling a pickup through you the Food Connect website.

New Jersey

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in New Jersey

GENERAL RESOURCES

– New Jersey's COVID-19 homepage

– For general questions about COVID-19, residents can call 211 from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. daily.

– For medical questions related to COVID-19, residents can call the state's 24/7 helpline at 1-800-962-1253.

– Residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to get updates sent to their phones.

– Information for healthcare professionals

– Information for schools

TESTING

– How to get tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– NJHelps: Check to see if you are eligible for food assistance (SNAP), apply for SNAP or learn about additional resources.

HOUSING

– Information on mortgage relief

– Additional housing assistance

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– File for unemployment benefits

– Jobs and hiring portal

– Information for businesses

– Resources for businesses

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

– Personal protective equipment donations

MENTAL HEALTH

– NJ Hopeline: Call 24/7 peer support and suicide prevention hotline at 1-855-654-6735.

– Crisis Text Line: Connect 24/7 with a crisis counselor, trained in active listening and collaborative problem solving, helping to defuse a “hot” moment or a crisis. Text "NJ" to 741741.

Delaware

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in Delaware

GENERAL RESOURCES

– Delaware's COVID-19 homepage

– Residents can text “add” to 302-460-2501 to get important state updates sent to their phones.

– Stay-at-home resources for kids and families

– Resources for vulnerable populations

– Resources for schools and universities

– Resources for the elderly and folks with disabilities

TESTING

– How to get tested for COVID-19 in Delaware

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– Meals on Wheels: Continues to serve hot, nutritious meals to vulnerable Delawareans.

– Delaware 2-1-1: United Way’s Delaware 211 hotline and website provides links to critical services, including food needs; Dial 211 or 1-800-560-3372; text your zip code to 898-211.

– Division of Social Services: Apply online for Delaware’s Food Supplement Program using the DHSS Assist website.

HOUSING

– The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DE HAP) provides emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

– Households are eligible for up to $1,500 in assistance, with payments made directly to the property owner or utility company.

– Click here for a DE HAP application. Applications must be submitted via email to dehap@destatehousing.com.

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– File for unemployment benefits

– Resources for businesses

MENTAL HEALTH + CRISIS SERVICES

– Adult Protective Services: 1-800-223-9074

– Addiction and Mental Health Mobile Crisis Hotline: 1-800-652-2929 for Northern Delaware, 1-800-345-6785 for Southern Delaware

– Help Is Here Delaware

– Report Child Abuse and Neglect: Call 1-800-292-9582 or report online.

– Child Priority Response Hotline (mental health or substance abuse): 1-800-969-4357

HOW TO HELP

– United Way of Delaware: United Way has launched a host of initiatives to help those in need.

– United Way Volunteer Portal: Helps coordinate outreach and resources to those in need. Also find volunteer opportunities such as food distribution.

– Delaware Does More: COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund: Raising funds to address immediate needs

– Blood donations: Whole blood, plasma and double red cell donations are critical right now. To help, see Blood Bank of Delaware.

– American Red Cross of Delmarva: Daily blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at Brandywine Town Center Community Building. If you are healthy and able to donate, make an appointment online (use sponsor code “Brandywine”).

MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS

– Delaware Medical Reserve Corps: All medical personnel — including out-of-state, retired, or inactive — who wish to volunteer to aid Delaware’s response to COVID-19 should sign up here.

All

– Full coronavirus coverage from FOX 29

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

GENERAL RESOURCES

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

– World Health Organization (WHO)

MENTAL HEALTH

– Suicide risk factors and warning signs

– How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

– National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

– Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

– Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

HEALTHCARE WORKERS

– Starbucks offers free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders during coronavirus pandemic

– ‘Thank you for being on the front lines’: BP offering discounted gas to health care workers

– Philadelphia hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses at HUP, CHOP and UPenn police

– Delta Air Lines offering free flights to medical volunteers heading to COVID-19 hot spots

– Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts on Mondays to healthcare workers

FAMILY + ENTERTAINMENT

– Netflix Party offers movie and TV fans way to stay social online amid coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

– Broadway musical classics available to watch for free on YouTube

– HBO offering 500 hours of streaming content available for free to non-subscribers

– Disney, Kennedy Space Center offering free online activities for kids during school closures

– Scholastic offering free educational online activities for children to keep learning

– Go on a home safari: Zoos, aquariums offer live streams of animals online

