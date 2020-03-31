Expand / Collapse search

Resources to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

As cases of the novel coronavirus rise across the Delaware Valley, community resources — from coronavirus helplines to meal pickup sites — are more important than ever.

Here's a breakdown of community resources available across our region to help you navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

Pennsylvania

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

TESTING

– How to get tested for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

GENERAL RESOURCES

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 homepage

– Questions? Call 1-877-PA-HEALTH

Translated materials

Frequently asked questions

– Tax questions

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– Find a food pantry near you, then give them a call to make arrangements.

– Find out how to get emergency food assistance.

– See a county map of schools and districts distributing free meals to students and children under age 18.

– Meals for older adults: Call your local Area Agency on Aging and request that you be connected with meals.

HOUSING

– Mortgage and rental help

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– File for unemployment benefits

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Portal

– Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal

MENTAL HEALTH + CRISIS SERVICES

– Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

– Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741

– Substance use disorder resources: Call the get help now hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Philadelphia

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in Philadelphia

– Track coronavirus cases in Philadelphia by zip code

TESTING

– Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area

GENERAL RESOURCES

Philadelphia's COVID-19 homepage

– Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline: 1-800-722-7112

– COVID-19 resources translated in multiple languages

– Residents can text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to get updates sent to their phones.

– The city is extending filing and payment dates for real estate and some business taxes.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– The city is providing free food for anyone facing challenges caused by COVID-19. Residents can pick up one box per household at a designated food site; supplies in the box last up to five days. No ID or proof of income required.

– Schools are also providing free meals for students in safe spaces throughout the city.

– View the map to find the youth meal sites and the general public meal sites.

HOUSING

Resources for Philadelphia renters and homeowners

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– Updates and guidance for Philadelphia employees and employers

Information and resources for workers

L&I guidance on construction work following City Business Activity and Stay at Home Order.

– Business owners or managers who have questions about the restrictions in the City’s latest Business Activity and Stay at Home Order can email vbeoc@phila.gov.

– Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers help for Latino businesses affected by COVID-19

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

– Donate personal protective equipment (PPE)

HOW TO HELP

– The PHL COVID-19 Fund continues to solicit donations to aid nonprofits that are on the frontline of the pandemic.

– Join the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who serve during public health emergencies. Clinical and non-clinical volunteers are needed. You must be at least 18 years old to join. Apply to join the MRC.

– Donate food to help feed hungry Philadelphians by scheduling a pickup through you the Food Connect website.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor's Office)

New Jersey

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in New Jersey

GENERAL RESOURCES

New Jersey's COVID-19 homepage

– For general questions about COVID-19, residents can call 211 from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. daily.

– For medical questions related to COVID-19, residents can call the state's 24/7 helpline at 1-800-962-1253.

– Residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to get updates sent to their phones.

Information for healthcare professionals

Information for schools

TESTING

– How to get tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey

FOOD ASSISTANCE

– NJHelps: Check to see if you are eligible for food assistance (SNAP), apply for SNAP or learn about additional resources.

HOUSING

– Information on mortgage relief

– Additional housing assistance

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

– File for unemployment benefits

– Jobs and hiring portal

– Information for businesses

Resources for businesses

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Personal protective equipment donations

MENTAL HEALTH

– NJ Hopeline: Call 24/7 peer support and suicide prevention hotline at 1-855-654-6735.

– Crisis Text Line:  Connect 24/7 with a crisis counselor, trained in active listening and collaborative problem solving, helping to defuse a “hot” moment or a crisis. Text "NJ" to 741741.

Delaware Gov. John Carney (Office of Gov. John Carney)

Delaware

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Coronavirus cases in Delaware

GENERAL RESOURCES

Delaware's COVID-19 homepage

– Residents can text “add” to 302-460-2501 to get important state updates sent to their phones.

Stay-at-home resources for kids and families

Resources for vulnerable populations

Resources for schools and universities

Resources for the elderly and folks with disabilities

TESTING

– How to get tested for COVID-19 in Delaware

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Meals on Wheels: Continues to serve hot, nutritious meals to vulnerable Delawareans.

Delaware 2-1-1: United Way’s Delaware 211 hotline and website provides links to critical services, including food needs; Dial 211 or 1-800-560-3372; text your zip code to 898-211.

Division of Social Services: Apply online for Delaware’s Food Supplement Program using the DHSS Assist website.

HOUSING

– The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DE HAP) provides emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

– Households are eligible for up to $1,500 in assistance, with payments made directly to the property owner or utility company.

Click here for a DE HAP application. Applications must be submitted via email to dehap@destatehousing.com.

JOB + BUSINESS RESOURCES

File for unemployment benefits

Resources for businesses

MENTAL HEALTH + CRISIS SERVICES

Adult Protective Services: 1-800-223-9074

– Addiction and Mental Health Mobile Crisis Hotline: 1-800-652-2929 for Northern Delaware, 1-800-345-6785 for Southern Delaware

Help Is Here Delaware

– Report Child Abuse and Neglect: Call 1-800-292-9582 or report online.

– Child Priority Response Hotline (mental health or substance abuse): 1-800-969-4357

HOW TO HELP

United Way of Delaware: United Way has launched a host of initiatives to help those in need.

United Way Volunteer Portal: Helps coordinate outreach and resources to those in need. Also find volunteer opportunities such as food distribution.

Delaware Does More: COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund: Raising funds to address immediate needs

Blood donations: Whole blood, plasma and double red cell donations are critical right now. To help, see Blood Bank of Delaware.

American Red Cross of Delmarva: Daily blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at Brandywine Town Center Community Building. If you are healthy and able to donate, make an appointment online (use sponsor code “Brandywine”).

MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS

– Delaware Medical Reserve Corps: All medical personnel — including out-of-state, retired, or inactive — who wish to volunteer to aid Delaware’s response to COVID-19 should sign up here.

All

FOX 29 COVERAGE

– Full coronavirus coverage from FOX 29

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

– Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

GENERAL RESOURCES

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

– World Health Organization (WHO)

MENTAL HEALTH

– Suicide risk factors and warning signs

– How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

– National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

– Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

– Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Starbucks offers free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders during coronavirus pandemic

‘Thank you for being on the front lines’: BP offering discounted gas to health care workers

Philadelphia hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses at HUP, CHOP and UPenn police

Delta Air Lines offering free flights to medical volunteers heading to COVID-19 hot spots

Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts on Mondays to healthcare workers

FAMILY + ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix Party offers movie and TV fans way to stay social online amid coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

Broadway musical classics available to watch for free on YouTube

HBO offering 500 hours of streaming content available for free to non-subscribers

Disney, Kennedy Space Center offering free online activities for kids during school closures

Scholastic offering free educational online activities for children to keep learning

Go on a home safari: Zoos, aquariums offer live streams of animals online

