Archdiocesan high school athletes in Philly region will not play fall sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Philadelphia Catholic League announced the decision to suspend fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made in a letter to school families, administrators, faculty and staff in the 17 Archdiocesan high schools.

“After much careful thought, consultation, and prayer a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season. We recognize that this news is disappointing to many of our students, families and coaches, particularly our seniors. It saddens us greatly as well. We recognize the value of athletics as part of our educational philosophy that seeks to provide for the holistic formation of young men and women of character. This is not the scenario any of us desired,” the letter read.

The letter added, “We are confident that PIAA will seek to provide alternative solutions for those entities opting out of fall programs in the coming semester. The pandemic has made every aspect of life unpredictable for all of us over the past several months. As we continue to live in a time of uncertainty, it would be imprudent to speculate regarding an exact time when competitions will resume or regarding the status of spring semester athletics. In keeping with our commitment, we will share timely information with you about developments and decisions affecting our schools. “

Officials say they know students and families are disappointed with their decision, but they are looking to protect students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes days after the board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to permit fall sports to begin on Monday, Aug. 24 based on local school decisions.

The Philadelphia Public League announced earlier this month the suspension of all fall sports until January 2021. The Philadelphia Public League is the interscholastic sports league for the public high schools in Philadelphia.

