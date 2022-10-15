The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Saturday that there will be an investigation into a new allegation of sexual abuse against Father Michael Pfleger.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred more than 30 years ago and involved a person who was a minor at the time.

The Archdiocese said Father Pfleger has been asked to step aside from ministry and live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated. Pfleger has agreed tp cooperate fully with this request, according to church officials.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the law enforcement officials as required by children protection policies.

Father Thulani Magwaza will serve as administrator and will attend to the needs of the St. Sabina parish and school community upon his return from visiting family in Novemeber.

"The welfare of the children entrusted to our care remains our priority," the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement.

This new allegation comes after another accusation in January 2021. Two brothers in their 60s say Father Pflager inflicted years of sexual abuse on them in the 70s.

Father Pflager is known in the Chicago community as an activist and civil right leader.

The full statement from the Archdiocese of Chicago is below.