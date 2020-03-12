Archdiocese of Philadelphia excuses obligation of attending Sunday Mass amid coronavirus concerns

article

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has excused the obligation to attend Sunday Mass amid coronavirus concerns.

Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez offered his prayers to everyone affected by the coronavirus.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Germantown Academy student tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP