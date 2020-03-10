Germantown Academy student tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

article

A student at Germantown Academy (GA) has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Tuesday.

GA previously announced that the school would be closed through the end of its scheduled spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision came after a family member of the student tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The student, a member of the Upper School, remains self-quarantined at home.

Head of School Rich Schellhas said in a statement that the student does not have any siblings at the school, does not currently participate in physical education or athletics, and does not use the bus system for commuting to school.

Three other Upper School students who visited the student’s house last week are in self-quarantine for a minimum of two weeks, at the direction of the Montgomery County Department of Health. These students are currently asymptomatic, per officials, and will not be tested unless they begin to experience symptoms.

GA will proceed as announced with its closure and the launch of "Virtual GA" on Thursday, March 12. Virtual classes will run through Tuesday, March 17.

The school's complete disinfection of its buildings continues, and all campus events are canceled through spring break. The SAT college admissions test that was scheduled for March 14 is also canceled.

Schellhas asked families to give "close consideration" to their travel plans and to strongly err on the side of caution. Anyone with plans to travel to a region currently listed as Level 1, 2 or 3 by the CDC is urged to let school officials know immediately.

Anyone who begins to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms may call the Montgomery County Department of Health to inquire about testing at 610-278-5117.

