Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
3
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Arizona couple finds rattlesnake the backseat of the car

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Digital Team

AZ couple finds rattlesnake in backseat of their car

A couple in Phoenix say they found a rattlesnake curled up in the backseat of their car. They say they used a broken branch to fling it out of the vehicle. The woman says she thinks the snake got into the car when she was loading up the backseat. The woman also thinks the snake could have been in the car for two weeks.

A couple in Arizona was surprised to find a dangerous stowaway in the backseat of their car. 

A rattlesnake had curled up between coats and bags in the area behind the driver’s seat. 

Milan Watt told Storyful she believes the snake may have been hiding in her car for two weeks, having hitched a ride when she was loading things into her vehicle at her grandparents’ house.

RELATED: Bear gang steals trash can from Connecticut driveway

She said the snake was about 2 and a half to 3 feet long. 

Her boyfriend reportedly used a broken branch to remove the reptile from the car. 

No one was hurt. 

This story was reported from Detroit. Storyful contributed.