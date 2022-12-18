Arkansas deputy killed during escort for Wreaths Across America

article

An Arkansas deputy was killed while providing an escort for the Wreaths Across America event over the weekend.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Detective Paul Daniel Newell was killed in a traffic accident early Saturday morning during his drive in Bentonville.

"It is with profound sadness that Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway announces the on-duty tragic death of Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51 of Gravette Arkansas," the office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff said Newell began his law enforcement career in 1998 with the detention division. He later graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training academy.

Newell also served in various ranks and worked as a detective at the time of his death.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

The nonprofit Wreaths Across America helps family members, friends, neighbors and volunteers all across the country lay wreaths at the gravestones of those who have served our country.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.




