Armed man barricading inside West Philadelphia home with 4 juveniles: police

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in West Philadelphia Monday evening.

Officers were initially responding to a domestic incident on the 200 block of Sickels Way around 5:28 p.m.

They arrived to find an armed man with possible active warrants barricaded inside the home.

MORE HEADLINES:

Four juveniles, ages unknown, are also inside the home, according to police.

A barricade situation was declared at 5:41 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates,