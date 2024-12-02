Armed man barricading inside West Philadelphia home with 4 juveniles: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in West Philadelphia Monday evening.
Officers were initially responding to a domestic incident on the 200 block of Sickels Way around 5:28 p.m.
They arrived to find an armed man with possible active warrants barricaded inside the home.
Four juveniles, ages unknown, are also inside the home, according to police.
A barricade situation was declared at 5:41 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates,