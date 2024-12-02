Son dies, mom shot in attempted murder-suicide outside New Castle County home: police

A confrontation between a son and his mother came to a deadly end the day after Thanksgiving.

Ciarre Hall, 30, was found dead in the yard of a home on the 400 block of Bethune Drive in Dunleigth on Friday morning.

A 46-year-old woman, identified as Hall's mother, was also found shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say Hall confronted his mother over personal matters before shooting her, then turning the gun on himself.

His death was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details have been released.