Son dies, mom shot in attempted murder-suicide outside New Castle County home: police
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A confrontation between a son and his mother came to a deadly end the day after Thanksgiving.
Ciarre Hall, 30, was found dead in the yard of a home on the 400 block of Bethune Drive in Dunleigth on Friday morning.
A 46-year-old woman, identified as Hall's mother, was also found shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say Hall confronted his mother over personal matters before shooting her, then turning the gun on himself.
His death was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner's Office.
No further details have been released.