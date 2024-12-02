'Lifelong criminal' wanted for murder of woman found in shallow grave in Philadelphia

article

Federal agents have joined the search for a murder suspect accused of killing a woman found buried in a shallow grave last week in Philadelphia.

Geovanni Otero, 29, is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Melody Rivera whose body was found on the 900 block of Tustin Road on Nov. 27.

U.S. Marshals on Monday added $5,000 to the Philadelphia Police Department's $20,000 reward for information leading to Otero's arrest.

Otero, who authorities say is also in violation of his parole, is described as 5-foot-10, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Featured article

Investigators said Otero has tattoos covering the tops of both hands and another tattoo of a dagger behind his left ear.

"We are hoping the public can provide information that will assist us in removing this lifelong criminal from society," Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said.

Anyone with information on Otero's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal's Philadelphia field office.