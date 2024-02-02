Armed robbers empty safe at Cherry Hill Mall jewelry store

Police in South Jersey are searching for two thieves after a heist at a jewelry store.

The Philly Diamond Connection kiosk at the Cherry Hill Mall was closed and covered in black curtains after two armed robbers held it up minutes after the mall opened 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The kiosk is next to the food court and close to the mall doors to the parking lot. The two robbers were captured on surveillance video leaving through the doors after the robbery.

Cherry Hill police released images of the two along with a picture of the black SUV getaway vehicle, which had no license plate, front or back.

Philly Diamond is located in the back of the mall, the newer part of Cherry Hill Mall, close to Church Road, which, police say, was their exit route.

The two robbers held the Philly Diamond workers at gunpoint while they stole what was in the safe, stuffing the stolen items into a large, blue bag.

The two nearly completely covered their appearances, only leaving a portion of their faces showing, while wearing gloves, hats and masks.

The kiosk was closed for the day.

Police ask for anyone with any information to contact Detective Craig Jones at 856-432-8825 or the Investigative Unit at 856-488-7833. Tips can be emailed at tips@cherryhillpolice.com or by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by the message to 888777.