Armored truck robbery in Cheltenham under investigation after 3 other similar incidents: police

Police have released terrifying new video of another armored truck robbery, this time in Cheltenham Township, just across where the township borders with Philadelphia.

What we know:

In the video, police say you can see the driver walking to the H-Mart entrance when two men run up to her, one with a handgun, the other with an AR-15-style rifle.

The video shows the bag dropping, then one of the men ran away with the bag and the driver's pistol, according to police.

Investigators estimate they stole $700,000.

"It’s definitely dangerous for everybody and we’re investigating the possibility this may be linked to other armored car robberies in the area, as well as some that were in Philadelphia," said Lt. Andy Snyder of the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

RELATED STORIES:

Since late June in Philadelphia, there were at least three other armored truck robberies. Lt. Snyder says they are working with local, state, and federal partners in the active and ongoing investigation.

Police say the suspects fled in a black Acura TLX on Cheltenham Avenue, towards Philadelphia, and the car was recovered with no one inside in West Philadelphia.

"I knew something was going on because there was a lot of police coming from different directions," said Mohamed Donzo, who lives near the H-Mart. "It’s very shocking, like I said this is a very quiet neighborhood, very surprising, that something like that happened around here."

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

"We’re fortunate no one was injured. However, as time goes on with these types of incidents, the risk keeps going up and up before someone is seriously injured, God forbid killed," said Lt. Snyder.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or may have been a witness, please call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.