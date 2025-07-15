Brinks truck employee fires back during attempted armed robbery: police

The Brief PPD is investigating after two armed men tried to rob a Brinks truck in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday. The Brinks employee fired his weapon at the suspects, according to PPD. Police are looking for the two suspects who fled in a Nissan vehicle.



Philadelphia Police Northeast Detectives are investigating a robbery involving a Brinks armored vehicle in Rhawnhurst.

What we know:

Police said on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. police officers responded to a robbery in progress on the 8200 block of Castor Avenue.

"This is shocking to me. This doesn’t happen in this neighborhood a lot, so I’m surprised," said Steve Petro of Rhawnhurst. "While I was fixing the shower, I just hear four quick shots and I said to myself, could it be gunshots."

Investigators said an employee of the Brinks truck was making a delivery when two armed suspects approached and announced a robbery.

Police said the Brinks employee fired his weapon at the suspects who then fled north on Castor Avenue in a Nissan vehicle.

Eight spent casings were recovered from the scene, according to police, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators on scene were looking at a couple spots on the Brinks truck that could’ve been pierced by bullets.

The Brinks truck was parked in front of Planned parenthood, whose security told FOX 29 the incident was all caught on camera.

The nonprofit organization PATH said their surveillance cameras caught three suspects in a black sedan.

What they're saying:

"I live right around the corner and I don’t feel safe walking and going any place when you see all these robberies," said Evelyn Singh. "I just don’t want to have to live in fear."

FOX 29 reached out to Brinks who provided the following statement:

"In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident."

"I know it’s been kind of common lately with these Brinks vans getting hit on. I know there is one not too long ago in Port Richmond so I’m kind of surprised for this to be happening around here," said Mohamed Mustafa who works in Rhawnhurst. "Definitely need to tighten up a little bit and keep an eye out for these trucks."

What's next:

Philadelphia Police are investigating several armed robberies involving armored vehicles from June 21, June 26, July 2 and now this latest incident.