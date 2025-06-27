FBI investigating multiple armored truck robberies in Philadelphia; At least 3 suspects sought

The Brief The FBI is assisting Philly police after two armored truck robberies occurred in the city days apart. A Loomis armored truck driver was disarmed and robbed by two suspects while making a delivery at the Aldi store in Lawncrest Thursday. Last weekend, a robbery involving a Brinks armored truck occurred near a Home Depot in Port Richmond.



Philadelphia police are investigating a second armored truck robbery in a matter of days, prompting questions about whether the two incidents are connected.

The latest robbery occurred in broad daylight Thursday, and the FBI is now assisting in the investigation.

What we know:

On Thursday at 3:16 p.m., Philly officers responded to a robbery in progress on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police say a Loomis armored truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store when he was robbed.

Related article

The Loomis driver, in uniform and armed, was approached by two masked men—one with a rifle and the other with a handgun—while retrieving cash from the back of the vehicle.

The suspects stole the driver's gun and a bag containing $1,000 in cash before fleeing in a brown vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima, driven by a third suspect.

"He was about to make a cash delivery when he was in the back of that armored vehicle retrieving the cash," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, Philadelphia Police. "That's when he was approached by two masked men."

What they're saying:

Shopper Evelyn Cruz expressed disbelief at the recurrence of such crimes. "I can’t believe it’s happening again. It’s shocking. I thought it was hard to get in an armored truck and rob somebody like that," she said.

Karl Bertrand, another shopper, commented on the robbery's yield. "And only for $1,000—that’s all they got. I don’t think it was very worth it for them. That’s probably like a high crime, so they’re going to get a lot of years for that if they get caught," said Bertrand.

Dig deeper:

Last weekend, a similar armed robbery occurred involving a Brinks armored truck near a Home Depot in Port Richmond.

This incident also involved two masked men who escaped in a black Hyundai with a stolen firearm and cash.

"We did have another armored vehicle robbery, and we’re going to look to see if it’s the similar method of operation, similar description of our perpetrators," noted Chief Inspector Scott Small.

What's next:

Police are examining the similarities between the two robberies to determine if they are connected.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.