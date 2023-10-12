Armored truck driver critically wounded after robbery, shooting in South Philadelphia

An armored truck driver is fighting for his life after he was shot while performing duties at a bank ATM in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of South Columbus Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30, officials said.

The driver’s gun was also reportedly taken in the chaos.

Officials said two individuals backed into the bank driveway, blocking the driver of the armored truck. They jumped out of a sedan, gold in color, and struggled with the driver for the possession of the money the driver was delivering.

In the ensuing struggle, the driver was shot. The shooter managed to hit the driver in a location away from the driver’s vest.

The two men jumped back into the sedan with the driver's gun and bag of money and fled toward Snyder Avenue.

Police believe there may have been a third individual driving the vehicle.

The driver is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact police.

