Arrest made in 2023 Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old

The Brief Robert Reynolds, 22, was arrested in the 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Billy McWilliams in Northeast Philadelphia. Reynolds was taken into custody by U.S. Marshal's at an apartment building on Blue Grass Road. Reynolds is facing charges, including vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license.



More than three years after 16-year-old Billy McWilliams was struck and killed while riding his bike in Northeast Philadelphia, federal agents made an arrest five miles away from where the tragic crash happened.

What we know:

Robert Reynolds, 22, was taken into custody at an apartment on the 9200 block of Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

He faces charges of vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, driving without a license, and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Robert Reynolds, 22, is accused of a 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Billy McWilliams.

"The detectives of the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit deserve tremendous credit for their dedication and persistence in this investigation," Supervisory Deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service, Robert Clark, said.

"Our thoughts remain with Billy McWilliams' family as they continue to cope with this devastating loss," Clark added.

The backstory:

William ‘Billy’ McWilliams, 16, was struck and killed while riding his bike near Woodhaven and Byberry roads in July 2023

Police recovered the vehicle used in the hit-and-run on Brous and Princeton avenues days after the crash, but were unable to make an arrest.

More than three years later, U.S. Marshal's placed Robert Reynolds in custody at an apartment in Northeast Philadelphia, 5 miles away from where the deadly crash happened.