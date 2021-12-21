Man, 25, shot twice in neck amid apparent domestic incident in East Mount Airy, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times following what police say may have been a domestic incident in the East Mount Airy section of the city.

The incident happened inside a home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on the 900 block of East Cliveden Street.

Police say the 25-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the neck. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Investigators say preliminary information indicated that the victim may have been involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend before he was shot.

"We went inside of the apartment where the male and female both lived. We can clearly see there was a struggle. There was broken furniture, there was overturned furniture. There's broken mirrors and a broken flat-screen TV. There's a lot of debris thrown around. The bed appears to have been moved or knocked over. We found two spent shell casings in the kitchen of the property. We also found two bullet holes in the walls inside the apartment," explained Chief Inspector Scott Small at the scene.

A semi-automatic handgun was found outside the apartment.

According to police, the girlfriend was taken into police custody following the shooting. They say she also had bruises all over her body, which also indicated that there was a struggle.

No charges have been filed at this time.

