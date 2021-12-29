Arrest made after man, 32, killed during altercation in Logan home
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died during a physical altercation inside a home in Logan.
The incident happened at approximately 8:57 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Belfied Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from head trauma sustained during the physical altercation.
Police say a known doer was involved in the incident and an apprehension was made.
Further details were not disclosed at this time.
