Arrest made after man, 32, killed during altercation in Logan home

article

A man has died during a physical altercation inside a home in Logan.

The incident happened at approximately 8:57 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Belfied Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from head trauma sustained during the physical altercation.

Police say a known doer was involved in the incident and an apprehension was made.

Further details were not disclosed at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

