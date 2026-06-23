Arrest made in West Philadelphia mass shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured

The Brief Marquis Andrews was arrested and charged for his alleged role in a March 30 mass shooting. Two people were killed, and three others injured when police say a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people. Paul Cobb and Nassir Boyd, both 24, were killed in the shooting.



Authorities have announced an arrest in connection to a March shooting that left two people dead and three others wounded.

What we know:

Marquis Andrews was taken into custody on Tuesday and was transferred from the Philadelphia Detention Center to the homicide unit.

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Investigators say Andrews is facing charges for his alleged role in the March 30 mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

The backstory:

Police believe a shooter wearing a mask exited a white vehicle on the 300 block of South 60th Street and "opened fire indiscriminately into a crowd of people standing outside."

Paul Cobb and Nassir Boyd, both 24-years-old, were killed in the shooting. Three other men, ages 35, 36, and 55, were injured.