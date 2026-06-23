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Arrest made in West Philadelphia mass shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated June 23, 2026 1:56 PM EDT Published June 23, 2026 1:54 PM EDT
2 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Philadelphia
2 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Philadelphia

2 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Philadelphia

An eruption of deadly gunfire overnight in Philadelphia claimed the lives of two people and left three others injured.

The Brief

    • Marquis Andrews was arrested and charged for his alleged role in a March 30 mass shooting.
    • Two people were killed, and three others injured when police say a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people.
    • Paul Cobb and Nassir Boyd, both 24, were killed in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have announced an arrest in connection to a March shooting that left two people dead and three others wounded.

What we know:

Marquis Andrews was taken into custody on Tuesday and was transferred from the Philadelphia Detention Center to the homicide unit.

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2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in Cobbs Creek: police
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2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in Cobbs Creek: police

Two people are dead and three others are wounded following an overnight shooting in Philadelphia's Cobb Creek neighborhood.

Investigators say Andrews is facing charges for his alleged role in the March 30 mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

The backstory:

Police believe a shooter wearing a mask exited a white vehicle on the 300 block of South 60th Street and "opened fire indiscriminately into a crowd of people standing outside."

Paul Cobb and Nassir Boyd, both 24-years-old, were killed in the shooting. Three other men, ages 35, 36, and 55, were injured.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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