Arrest made in murder of 20-year-old man inside Philadelphia home

The Brief A man has been arrested in connection to another man's murder this past weekend. The 20-year-old victim was found shot to death inside a Philadelphia home. Alexander Marquez, 49, is facing several charges.



A suspect has been arrested and charged after a young man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia this past weekend.

What we know:

Alexander Marquez, 49, is charged with Murder, Possession Instrument of Crime, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Tampering with Evidence.

He is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man to death on the 1100 block of West Venango Street Sunday morning.

The backstory:

The victim, identified as Maximino Martinez was found shot in the chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, along with a single bullet.