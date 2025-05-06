Arrest made in murder of 20-year-old man inside Philadelphia home
article
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect has been arrested and charged after a young man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia this past weekend.
What we know:
Alexander Marquez, 49, is charged with Murder, Possession Instrument of Crime, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Tampering with Evidence.
He is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man to death on the 1100 block of West Venango Street Sunday morning.
The backstory:
The victim, identified as Maximino Martinez was found shot in the chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A weapon was recovered from the scene, along with a single bullet.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.