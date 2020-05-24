Arrest of wanted man out of Marion County caught on suspect's Facebook Live

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted on a warrant was on Facebook Live when he was arrested.

On Friday, Volusia County deputies said they were contacted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office about a suspect, Timothy Munford, 25, of Belleview.

Munford had a warrant out for his arrest in Marion County.

Over the weekend, Volusia County deputies were tipped off to Munford going live on Facebook in their area.

Marion County informed the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that he was known to be armed with a handgun and an extended magazine of bullets.

Volusia County deputies caught up to Munford at a business on Riverview Lane.

Inside his car, deputies found:

- A silver Taurus G2c with 1 round chambered and 24 rounds in an extended magazine

- A black Taurus G2c with 1 round chambered and 23 rounds in an extended magazine

- An extra magazine with 6 rounds

- A bag of powder which tested presumptive positive for fentanyl

- Two bags of marijuana

- Cash

Munford was taken to the Volusia County Jail and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Investigators say he will stay in jail on no bond until he is extradited back to Marion County.