Arson charges filed in Gloucester County church fire that injured firefighter

A scary situation for firefighters as one of their own was injured battling a fire in a Gloucester County church and police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with starting the fire.

Brian Cannon is accused of starting the fire at Colonial Manor United Methodist Church on Elberne Avenue, in West Deptford, around 6:30 Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames shooting out of the church.

Officials noted one firefighter was injured while battling the flames and was taken to a local hospital. There were no details regarding the firefighter’s condition or how the injury happened.

It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire with several agencies, including the ATF, brought about the arrest of Cannon. He is charged with arson, aggravated assault and other related offenses. He is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.