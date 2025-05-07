Arson suspect wanted for fire that killed bedridden resident in West Philadelphia

The Brief A porch fire killed a 67-year-old Philadelphia resident in November 2024. Police are still looking for a suspect in the homicide by arson. Video shows a suspect wanted by police.



New video released by police shows a suspect who is being sought for a porch fire that claimed a 67-year-old's life nearly five months ago.

What we know:

The front porch of a home on the 1400 block of North 61st Street was set on fire in the early morning hours of November 12, 2024.

That fire led to the death of a 67-year-old resident, who was also bedridden.

Video shows a suspect carrying a jug of liquid walking towards the home, then walking away before it goes up in flames.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the homicide by arson is asked to contact police.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.