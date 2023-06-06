Arsonist sentenced for starting apartment fire that killed a 22-year-old father in Burlington County

A devastating fire took the life of a young father, and now the man officials say is responsible is behind bars over a year later.

Newlin Evans, 23, was sentenced to 22 years in a New Jersey State Prison after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter back in January.

Officials say Evans started a fire at the Pemberton Borough Apartment Complex in Burlington County in April 2022.

RELATED COVERAGE: Suspected arsonist charged in 'suspicious' fire that killed young NJ father

Camryn Powell, who was the father of a 6-month-old at the time, was killed when flames broke out inside his apartment. Two other people were injured in the fire, including Powell's father.

The fire was initially deemed "suspicious," but detectives later determined it was set using an accelerant.



