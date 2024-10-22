Woman rummages through diner's purse, steals wallet at Philadelphia restaurant: police

A sticky-fingered diner at a Philly restaurant was allegedly caught on camera fishing a wallet out of another patron's purse.

The red-handed theft happened at an undisclosed eatery on the 1100 block of Spring Garden Street last week, police say.

Video shows the woman holding a menu in one hand, and sneakily rummaging through a purse slung on the back of a neighboring chair with the other.

At one point in the surveillance video, the woman almost turns around completely in her chair and uses both hands to dig through the purse.

Investigators say a debit card that was in the woman's stolen wallet was later used by the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.