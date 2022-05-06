Man charged with murder in 'suspicious' fire that killed young father in New Jersey

Police say they have arrested the person responsible for a fire that took the life of a 22-year-old man in Burlington County last month.

Camryn Powell was killed after a fire broke out in the apartment he shared with his father on Egbert Street on April 20.

Powell was the father of a 6-month-old, family said.

"Life’s not fair. He didn’t get a chance to show everybody he was going to make it," Cameron's aunt Shelly Adams said. "He didn’t get a chance! That breaks my heart."

Two other people were injured in the fire, including Powell's father.

The fire was initially deemed "suspicious" by officials. Upon further investigation, detectives determined the fire was set using an accelerant.

Newlin Evans, 22, was arrested in connection to the fatal fire on Wednesday. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Officials say Evans sustained serious injuries from the fire, and fled the scene. He was later located at a motel in Mansfield Township and transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he was apprehended by security.

He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey at the Philadelphia County Jail.