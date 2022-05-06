Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with murder in 'suspicious' fire that killed young father in New Jersey

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:13PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Suspected arsonist arrested for deadly blaze

A man is in custody after a 22-year-old father was killed when a fire broke out in a New Jersey apartment building.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Police say they have arrested the person responsible for a fire that took the life of a 22-year-old man in Burlington County last month.

Camryn Powell was killed after a fire broke out in the apartment he shared with his father on Egbert Street on April 20.

Powell was the father of a 6-month-old, family said.

"Life’s not fair. He didn’t get a chance to show everybody he was going to make it," Cameron's aunt Shelly Adams said. "He didn’t get a chance! That breaks my heart."

'Life's not fair': Young father killed in New Jersey apartment fire that police deemed 'suspicious'

A 22-year-old father was killed in a Burlington County apartment fire that police believe had suspicious origins.

Two other people were injured in the fire, including Powell's father.

The fire was initially deemed "suspicious" by officials. Upon further investigation, detectives determined the fire was set using an accelerant.

Newlin Evans, 22, was arrested in connection to the fatal fire on Wednesday. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage. 

Officials say Evans sustained serious injuries from the fire, and fled the scene. He was later located at a motel in Mansfield Township and transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he was apprehended by security.

He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey at the Philadelphia County Jail.