Art Battle Philadelphia celebrates 2nd anniversary with soccer-inspired night ahead of World Cup

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The Brief Art Battle Philadelphia celebrated its second anniversary Friday night at SPIN Philadelphia. The theme was soccer, with artists painting live pieces ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Guests voted for their favorite artists while completed works went up for auction.



Art Battle Philadelphia marked its second anniversary Friday night with a soccer-themed event that brought live painting, competition and World Cup energy to SPIN Philadelphia.

What we know:

Art Battle Philadelphia held its May 29 event at SPIN Philadelphia, with artists competing across multiple live painting rounds.

The event also marked the second anniversary, or birthday, of Art Battle Philadelphia.

The theme for the night was soccer, with artists tasked with creating pieces inspired by the sport as the World Cup approaches, but they were only given 20 minutes to complete the painting.

The tournament is less than two weeks away, and the event leaned into the excitement building around soccer in Philadelphia.

Art Battle Philadelphia celebrates second anniversary with World Cup-inspired night (Art: @sharoh_paints, Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX LOCAL)

A night of live art and soccer energy

The event was full of energy, with artists racing against the clock as guests watched each painting come together in real time.

Art Battle’s format lets the audience vote for their favorite artists, helping decide who advances through the competition and who is ultimately crowned the winner.

Each round gave artists a limited amount of time to turn blank canvases into finished pieces, with the soccer theme tying the night to the city’s growing World Cup excitement.

Art Battle Philadelphia celebrates second anniversary with World Cup-inspired night (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX LOCAL)

How it worked

Guests were able to watch the artists paint live, vote for their favorites and bid on finished artwork.

The completed pieces were made available through auction, giving attendees a chance to take home original work created during the event.

According to Art Battle’s event description, the competition is designed as "art in motion," with artists bringing their visions to life in front of the crowd.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Art Battle Philadelphia celebrates second anniversary with World Cup-inspired night (Art: @jacksongemstonesart, Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX LOCAL)

Big picture view:

The event came as Philadelphia continues preparing for a major summer of soccer.

With the World Cup less than two weeks away, soccer-themed events are becoming part of the city’s larger buildup to the tournament.

Art Battle Philadelphia used that excitement in a different way, bringing the sport into a creative space and letting local artists interpret soccer through their own styles.

Art Battle Philadelphia celebrates second anniversary with World Cup-inspired night (Art: @jewelzartist, Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX LOCAL)

What's next:

Art Battle Philadelphia continues to host live art competitions where spectators help choose the winner and artists compete for a chance to advance.

The organization also invites artists to apply online to be featured in future events. The next event is July 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. at SPIN Philadelphia.