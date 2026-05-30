Haiti’s World Cup return gives Philly’s Haitian fans a moment generations waited for

The Brief Haitian fans in Philadelphia are preparing to celebrate Haiti’s return to the World Cup. Rachelle Leger said the moment feels especially meaningful for Haitians living in Philly. Haiti’s matchup with Brazil is expected to be emotional because many Haitian fans grew up supporting Brazil.



For Haitian fans in Philadelphia, Haiti’s return to the FIFA World Cup is more than a soccer story. It is a moment of pride, community and joy that many families have waited generations to experience.

A World Cup moment for Philly’s Haitian community

Rachelle Leger, who is with Haitians of Philadelphia, said the moment feels bigger than soccer for many in the city’s Haitian community.

"For me, it's such an honor," Leger said. "Honestly, really happy and really excited to just be alive in this moment to experience the excitement and the joy."

For Leger, the timing and location make it even more special. She is Haitian, living in Philadelphia, and watching Haiti step onto the World Cup stage during a tournament being held across North America.

"I feel like it all just comes together," Leger said. "It's such a great feeling."

What the Haitian community is like in Philadelphia

Leger described Haitians in Philadelphia as proud, hardworking and deeply community-oriented.

"They're very proud, very happy, hardworking people," Leger said. "We work hard and we play hard too."

She said the Haitian community is also known for helping one another, organizing events and gathering around shared moments.

"They're also very community-oriented," Leger said. "They help each other out. They like to throw a lot of community events. People are known to be really good people with really kind hearts."

How fans are getting ready

Leger said she has already seen signs that Haitian fans are preparing for World Cup watch parties in Philadelphia.

At Mojo Haitian Restaurant in Philadelphia’s Olney section, Leger pointed to new televisions as a sign that the community is already getting ready to gather for Haiti’s World Cup matches.

"Soon as I came here, I noticed two huge brand new boxes," Leger said. "I'm like, ‘Wait, okay, clearly it's got to get real.’"

She said the excitement is already building.

"They are preparing to really be here to watch the game, to really support," Leger said. "Excitement is clearly all around."

Why the Brazil game feels full circle

Haiti’s matchup with Brazil carries another layer of meaning for many Haitian fans.

Leger said many Haitians grew up watching and supporting Brazil, one of the most famous soccer nations in the world.

"Historically, we are Brazilian fans," Leger said. "We are huge Brazilian fans."

For many Haitian fans, that makes the matchup feel surreal.

"I think a lot of Haitians, they really grew up watching football and really watching the Brazilian team players and really admiring them," Leger said. "So, I think it has become like a full circle moment."

Leger said many people never imagined seeing Haiti play Brazil in a World Cup.

"I don't think many Haitians really ever thought like, ‘Wow, we'll be playing in a match against Brazil,’" she said. "We're just excited all the way around."

Haiti midfielder Ruben Providence (#15) passes the ball during an international friendly match between Haiti and Iceland at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The underdog

Leger said Haitian fans know Brazil will be favored, but that is part of the beauty of the World Cup.

"Of course, we would love to see Haiti win," Leger said. "Haiti is the underdog. You never know what could happen."

For Leger, that uncertainty is part of what makes the tournament special.

"That's the magic of the World Cup," she said. "You might be surprised."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky draws out the card of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN - Pool Expand

Food, family and celebration

Leger said Haitian food will be a major part of the celebrations.

She expects traditional meals, including Haitian rice, black rice and chicken, to be part of watch parties and gatherings.

"We're definitely going to have our cultural foods," Leger said. "Our Haitian rice, black rice, our chicken, our traditional meals are definitely going to be there when we're celebrating."

But she said the biggest part will be the community itself.

"Everybody is going to be gathering together because you want to be with community during this time," Leger said.

Port-au-Prince, HAITI: Haitians watch the Brazil-Japan World Cup match on a television 22 June 2006 in Port-au-Prince. Brazil wrapped up their World Cup Group F campaign with a 4-1 win over Japan in Dortmund, Germany as an energised Ronaldo emerged f Expand

A moment generations waited for

Haiti has been to the World Cup before, but for many Haitian fans, this will feel like a first.

Leger said Haiti’s return means so much because of what the country and its people have endured.

"Haiti as a country, we have gone through so much turmoil," Leger said. "Through all the adversity, I think we're always just trying to keep optimistic."

She said many Haitians hoped that maybe one day they would see Haiti back on the World Cup stage.

"And it happened," Leger said. "Everybody was like, ‘What?’ Even I can't lie, I was kind of shocked. I was like, ‘Wow, we're going to the FIFA World Cup. This is happening.’"

Haitian flag (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX LOCAL)

How she describes Haiti

Asked to describe Haiti, Leger used words like triumphant, colorful, vibrant, happy, caring, hardworking and determined.

"I think we have overcome so much," Leger said. "We still never let our spirits die. We still always keep our spirits up."

Leger said she has been to Haiti five times and described the country as beautiful and full of color.

"Haiti is very colorful," she said. "Just beautiful. Oh my gosh, it's beautiful and colorful."

She also said Haitians are determined people.

"We don't let anything hold us back," Leger said. "We're going to get to our goal."

Bigger than soccer

For Leger, the World Cup is about more than what happens on the field.

"The FIFA World Cup is bigger than just soccer," Leger said. "It's also about culture and just celebrating all people from all parts of the world."

She said the tournament gives fans a chance to come together and celebrate where they are from.

"I think it's a moment of pride for everyone around the world," Leger said. "And I think that's the most important thing to know."

Two men rest in front of a banner of the Haitian national football team, who will participate in the 2026 World Cup, in Petion-ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 14, 2026. The Haitian national team has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just Expand

What's next:

As Haiti prepares to play on the World Cup stage, Haitian fans in Philadelphia are getting ready for a celebration that blends soccer, culture, food and community.

For Leger, the moment is simple: Haiti is back, and the world will be watching.