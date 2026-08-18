Asbestos issues prompt Kensington High students to temporarily relocate to Austin Meehan

The Brief Starting Monday, Kensington High School students will temporarily attend classes at Austin Meehan because of asbestos removal issues. Parents voiced concerns about transportation and the district’s timing in announcing the relocation. Officials say students may return to Kensington High in January following building repairs.



Kensington High School is relocating its students to Austin Meehan in the Northeast beginning Monday due to improper asbestos removal during recent demolition work, according to the School District of Philadelphia. The change was announced at an information meeting where district leaders addressed parent concerns, especially about transportation.

District relocation plan and parent concerns

Kensington High School’s building saw asbestos-containing pipe improperly removed by a contractor in the basement during HVAC demolition in mid-July, officials said. In response, all students will attend Austin Meehan, with district-provided shuttle buses transporting students from Kensington High each day.

"In the morning, we'll have shuttle busses on location by 645 a.m. en route to Meehan beginning at 7 a.m. and in the pm we'll have buses on location by 2 p.m. with departure en route to Kensington beginning 2:15," said Tom Marcucci, Transportation Services.

Students with an individualized education program will continue receiving curb-to-curb pickup. Security at Austin Meehan will include an additional person since the building is currently vacant, officials said.

Many parents expressed concerns over the distance, transportation, and the timing of the district's announcement. Maria Roman, a grandparent, said, "Go before July why you waited so long."

Kathery DeJesus, a parent, said, "It's about 40 minutes from where I live at to where the new school will be at and that's just on the bus alone or car." Another grandparent, Neysa Fuentes, said, "This good boy, this different boy, fighting on the bus, no supervisor, I'm sorry no," in reference to the need for an attendant on buses.

What's next:

Officials reassured families they are working to make the move as smooth as possible.

"We are about to embark on a journey that is totally unexpected but it is here," said Kensington High School Principal Jose LeBron. "Whatever is needed and required to make this journey as seamless as possible, we need to accommodate the needs of my parents and kids."

To provide more information, the district announced several upcoming opportunities:

In-person family meeting at Kensington CAPA: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

KHS Open Houses at Austin Meehan: Friday, Aug. 21, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 22, 10:00 a.m. – noon

Officials learned of the asbestos issue in mid-July and say work at Kensington High will continue through December.

The expectation is for students to return in January.

"It's just the beginning. I gotta see how it is for the rest of the year," said Jeremy Rendon, a student.

What we don't know:

It is not clear exactly how the district will address ongoing transportation concerns beyond providing shuttle buses. Additional updates on progress at Kensington High or possible adjustments to the timeline have not been shared.