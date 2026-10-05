Barricade situation in North Philadelphia under investigation: police

The Brief Police are managing a barricade situation on the 2300 block of North 3rd Street involving a man wanted for robbery. Authorities say the man may be armed and remains inside the property. Updates are expected from Philly police as they come.



Police declared a barricade situation on the 2300 block of North 3rd Street at about 7:29 p.m. Monday involving a man wanted in connection with a robbery, according to preliminary information.

What we know:

Officials say they declared the barricade about 7:29 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 3rd Street.

They say the male suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery and is believed to be inside the property.

Police established a staging area at North 3rd Street and West Dauphin Street as they work to address the situation.

What's next:

Authorities plan to share more details when they become available.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided the identity of the man involved or confirmed if anyone else may be inside the property.

There is no information at this time regarding the resolution of the situation or whether anyone has been injured.