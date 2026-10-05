Diaz Mini Market in Brewerytown robbed at gunpoint; 2 suspects wanted

The Brief Two suspects robbed Diaz Mini Market in Brewerytown on September 29, taking about $7,000, a phone and keys, police say. Surveillance footage released shows one suspect revealing a gun and a store worker being attacked during the robbery. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Detective Division as the suspects are still at large.



Police released surveillance video for the first time Monday showing moments from a commercial robbery at Diaz Mini Market on the 1500 block of North 29th Street in Brewerytown on September 29 at around 4 p.m.

What we know:

According to police, two suspects entered the store, both armed with handguns, while a third person kept watch outside.

Surveillance video shows a suspect displaying a gun at the front counter during the robbery.

Police say the suspects announced a robbery and forced those inside the store into the stockroom, demanding access to the safe. Ultimately, the suspects were not able to get inside the safe.

"They saw the safe and they thought there was money in there. While they were asking them for the password, and they didn’t know the password, he was hitting my uncle, hitting my uncle," said Marianny Hernandez, a market worker.

Police say one of the suspects pistol whipped the man.

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Police say one suspect is a man between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a KMSL hooded sweatshirt and carrying a Sprayground backpack.

The other suspect is believed to be between 17 and 20 years old, with ear-length twists or braids, and wearing a black and white Spiderman backpack.

The man injured during the robbery has not yet returned to work at the market, according to his niece.

After not accessing the safe, the suspects took the victim's phone, keys, and roughly $7,000 before heading eastbound on West Jefferson Street, according to police.

Hernandez said workers are now monitoring the store closely. "We will be watching the cameras 24/7, every weird car. Every time somebody comes in with a mask we try to take them off. Like tell them to take them off."

"Just real sad and very scary because I could have been in there…I could have sent my granddaughter to the store and she could have got caught in that," said community member, Conchita Bradley.

Treway Lambert said, "I come here all the time, every day…Whoever is around here that’s doing that, just chill out. It’s not that type of vibe, we’re not living like that no more. Go get a job."

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Detective Division.